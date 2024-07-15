Country music supergroup Diamond Rio will be kicking off the 2024-2025 Performing Arts Series at the Cole Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 18.

“We are excited to get another show season underway, and we couldn’t think of a better way to start than with a Grammy-award-winning country music group like Diamond Rio,” said Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett.

Selling more than 6.8 million albums and surpassing over 1.05 billion global streams, Diamond Rio has charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. In 1991, with the release of “Meet in The Middle,” they became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their multi-week chart-topper “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” crossover hit “One More Day,” as well as timeless hits “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “I Believe,” and many more.

Just in time for the holidays, the next show at the Cole will feature a classic Christmas musical, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” on Wednesday, Dec. 18. This is a splendid show filled with haunting special effects and plenty of laughter surrounding this beloved Christmas tale.

Ringing in the new year will be the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show, Rumours, on Saturday, Jan. 18. Recreating the band’s legendary persona in all its youthful glory, Rumours takes audiences back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show.

Next up will be a family musical presented by TheaterWorksUSA on Friday, March 28. “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” is based on the popular book series published by Scholastic books. Families will love watching their favorite characters from this classic book and TV series as they join them on an epic interplanetary field trip. This show is recommended for ages 4 to 10.

On Tuesday, April 15, the group Uptown will bring a celebration of Motown and Soul music to the Cole. This group of men combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today to provide a unique performance that will have any crowd on their feet dancing and singing along.

Rounding out the 2024-2025 Performing Arts Series will be a bonus show presented by the Charlotte Symphony on Tuesday, June 17. Always a favorite at the Cole, the Charlotte Symphony will put on a patriotic and summer music-themed performance.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. for all shows except Magic School Bus, which will start at 6:30 p.m.

Purchasing Tickets

Tickets for the 2024-2025 Performing Arts Series are on sale now, but online ticket sales do not start until Aug. 27. Show tickets will be sold as a package or individually. Purchasers will be assigned a seat location when tickets are purchased.

Season tickets range in price from $100 to $150 each and individual show tickets range from $10 to $55 and vary per show and seating section. All prices include sales taxes. Online sales surcharges not included.

Groups of 10 or more save 20% on individual show tickets, except for Charlotte Symphony.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cole Auditorium Box Office located on the Hamlet Campus of RichmondCC or by calling (910) 410-1691. The Box Office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.