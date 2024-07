WADESBORO — Hunter James Michael Helms, a Wadesboro teen, has been missing since June 29. He had last been seen in the South Park Rd. and Old Lilesville Rd. area.

The Wadesboro Police Department announced on Monday, that Helms “has been located and reunited with his family.”

Acknowledging that many tips were called into the department, the Wadesboro Police stated that they “would like to thank the citizens of the community for their assistance.”