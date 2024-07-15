WADESBORO — A Concord man made the mistake of trying to go toe-to-toe with an Anson County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop last Monday.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a call came into dispatch from a panicked female driver saying “a vehicle ran into the back of her vehicle twice and was following her.”

Instructed to meet with law enforcement at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim met with Wadesboro Police Department officers, where it was “determined no vehicle was currently following her.”

At this time, it was unknown to law enforcement where the car that had struck the victim’s vehicle and followed her had gone.

Moments later, calls began coming into dispatch reporting a white male with brown hair and a beard, described as being 6-2, 250 pounds, wearing a red polo shirt, and attacking good samaritans, who stopped to offer him assistance following a traffic accident. Callers reported that the suspect’s vehicle was stopped in the middle of the roadway on 52 South near Hollywood Rd. with its airbags deployed.

One witness reported that when he stopped to offer assistance to the man bleeding behind the wheel of the wrecked vehicle, he was greeted with a punch in the face.

First on scene, Deputy Leak found two male subjects confronting each other in the road. Arriving not far behind, Deputy Sam Mullis observed Deputy Leak standing beside two angry males who were chasing each other in the roadway around her, appearing to Deputy Mullis “that an assault was about to take place.”

Springing from his patrol car, Deputy Mullis launched himself at the “subject that was being aggressive” in an attempt to apprehend him. Wise to Mullis’ moves, the suspect turned, attempting to strike Deputy Mullis in the face. Too quick for the suspect, Deputy Mullis stunned with a punch of his own, his fist connecting with the suspect’s face.

The suspect continued to be “aggressive,” requiring Deputy Mullis to reportedly use “my department issued taser to help subdue him. He was then placed in handcuffs.”

Confirming the wrecked vehicle was registered to Henry Michael Chase of Concord, law enforcement subsequently identified the suspect as the vehicle owner.

The female victim, who initially reported being followed on the road, her vehicle allegedly struck twice from behind by Chase, was interviewed by law enforcement.

Following the excitement, Deputy Mullis spoke with several witnesses to the night’s events.

A male passerby, Daron Raley, stated to Deputy Mullis that “he observed a vehicle in the roadway so he slowed down. While doing this he observed a subject running from the vehicle bleeding from the mouth.”

Raley added that the suspect then “jumped on his vehicle and damaged the windshield.”

Damage to the windshield is estimated to be approximately $200.

Deputy Mullis also attempted to speak with Chase, whom he found to still be “combative and hostile towards law enforcement.”

According to deputies’ statements, Chase appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, hallucinating, “and talking out of his head.”

Deputy Mullis reported Chase later mentioned taking “zaps.”

Meanwhile, back at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Galvan learned of the accident and altercation from dispatch, and decided to race to Hwy. 52 South to offer assistance.

Arriving, Deputy Galvon found Deputies Leak, Mullis, and Sgt. Melton already at the scene. Exiting his patrol car, Galvan observed Deputy Mullis run towards the suspect, using his taser to subdue him. Rushing in, Deputy Galvan placed the suspect into custody and called for EMS. Believing a medical evaluation was in order following the suspect’s tasing, Deputy Galvan retrieved a fashionable spit hood from his patrol car for the suspect while waiting for EMS staff in route to arrive. Despite bleeding from the mouth, the suspect refused EMS attention.

Chase was then placed in the back of Deputy Galvan’s patrol car and given a ride to Atrium Anson. As Chase still appeared to be under the influence of the mysterious “zaps,” it was decided “to have the subject involuntarily committed and taken to the hospital for his own safety.”

Following his arrival at Anson Atrium, Chase declined to submit to a HIV test.

Deemed unharmed, hospital staff discharged Chase into the custody of Deputy Galvon who provided Chase with a ride to the Magistrate’s Office where charges were obtained and warrants were served. Chase was placed in the Anson County Jail without any further incident.

During the melee, Sgt. Melton reported, “While we were standing by, Deputy Leak had blood spatter on her face caused by Mr. Chase’s mouth. Because of the airbags deploying in his vehicle, he was bleeding and had been yelling at law enforcement. I advised Deputy Leak to go to Atrium Anson to get checked out.”

Injured during the fray, Deputy Mullis had his hand x-rayed at the hospital where it was determined to not be fractured. Like Deputy Leak, Deputy Mullis suffered a cut on his hand that came in contact with blood from the suspect.

Deputies Leak and Mullis were informed by hospital staff that due to Chase’s unwillingness to submit to a HIV blood draw, “a court order would need to be obtained.”

Chief Deputy Robert Mims and North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

Richmond County man arrested for elderly abuse

A Richmond County man was recently arrested following a report of elder abuse, called into dispatch during the morning hours of July 12.

Conducting a welfare check at a residence on Arbor St., Wadesboro police officer’s discovered an elderly occupant in the home suffering from “serious head and facial trauma.” Officers determined from speaking with the victim, and evaluating his wounds, that the assault most likely occurred the evening before. The victim was taken to Atrium Anson.

Later in the morning, warrants for the arrest of the alleged assailant, David Duncan, were obtained.

Duncan, who is currently on post release, or parole, “was taken into custody at approximately 3:35 p.m. by (the) Hamlet Police Department.”

Charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injuries and assault on an elderly person, Duncan is expected to be facing additional charges following the conclusion of the Wadesboro Police Department’s ongoing investigation.

Releasing a statement, the Wadesboro Police Department stated, “Mr. Duncan is currently in the Anson County Jail under a no bond NC Post Release Warrant. The Wadesboro Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Hamlet Police Department, Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Probation and Parole, and Anson County Probation and Parole.”