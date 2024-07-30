Story has been updated to reflect recent developments in this case

WADESBORO — On the evening of July 20, Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to Union St., following a report of a male subject riding around town in a black Charger waving an AR style weapon out of his vehicle. Spotting the vehicle matching dispatch’s description, Deputy Kuhn initiated a traffic stop. Dispatch advised Deputy Kuhn that the suspect, Christopher Tyrone LIttle, “Has multiple outstanding warrants.”

Cautiously approaching, Deputy Kuhn inquired if the suspect had a gun, which he initially declined having. After asking a second time, Little confirmed that he did, indeed, have a firearm located inside of his vehicle.

At this time, Mr. Little was taken out of the car, handcuffed, and placed inside the back of Deputy Kuhn’s patrol car. With Little now secure, deputies conducted a thorough search of the suspect’s vehicle.

During the search, Deputy Kuhn discovered “A small bag of what looked to be a green, leafy substance located in the middle compartment of the vehicle.”

After recovering the herbal-like substance and placing it into an evidence bag, deputies then located “An AR style gun located in the back passenger-side seat.”

Deputies quickly learned that the firearm was not stolen. The gun “was cleared and nine .223 rounds were taken out of the magazine.”

Little was ultimately charged with concealing the weapon because “It was located out of sight, in the backseat, with tinted windows. Also, when asked if he had a gun in the car originally, Mr. Little said that he did not.”

Transported to the Magistrate’s Office by Deputy Wylder Kuhn, Little began attempting to remove his new metal bracelets from behind his back. Once deputies noticed the suspect’s futile escape attempt, Deputy Wylder Kuhn assumed charge of the situation. Due to the handcuffs being stuck under Little’s bottom, Deputy Kuhn began to uncuff one of Little’s hands, in an attempt to reset the cuffs. During the process, Mr. Little decided to “Jerk away,” advising Deputy Kuhn that “He was not going back into the cuffs.”

It was at this moment that Deputy Wylder Kuhn was forced to “Go hands on with Mr. Little. Myself, and two other deputies, had to restrain Little in order to get the cuffs back on.”

Deputy Kuhn writes in his report that Mr. Little “Was not throwing any strikes but was passively resisting by pulling away.”

His fashionable metal bracelets returned to him, Little was then served “With his outstanding warrants without any further issues” by Deputy Kuhn.

While in custody for the above incident, Wadesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division charged Christopher Little for the armed robbery that occurred on June 30 at Wadesboro Discount Grocery. Little is currently being held in the Anson County Jail and was given a secured bond of $10,000.00 for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.