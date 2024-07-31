WADESBORO — On July 30 the Wadesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division charged Mr. Adrian Parker with possession of a firearm by a felon.

While in the process of conducting a warrantless search at Parker’s residence federal probation officers discovered two firearms.

The two firearms found inside Parker’s home are reported to be “ghost guns,” a term used by law enforcement to describe unregistered and untraceable privately made firearms. Ghost guns can be created with the use of a 3D printer or by utilizing the components of other firearms.

Guns of this nature are nearly impossible to track as they have no serial number attached to them.

Parker was convicted in 2008 of possessing schedule 11 felony and with open container after consumption. He was also convicted of possessing with intent to sell a controlled substance in 2005.

Parker is currently residing in the Anson County Jail for the above crime as well as for two other unrelated misdemeanors. He is under a secured bond of $6,000.