Health assessment helps determine priorities

May 12, 2020 Anson Record News 0

ANSON COUNTY — Dinikia Savage, Anson County Health Department’s Public Health Educator, is coordinating with Atrium Health Anson to complete this year’s Community Health Assessment (CHA), which is a survey the Health Department is required to conduct every four years.

Responses to the CHA from the community provide the Health Department with information about Anson County’s current health status, needs, and issues. This information will be used to develop a community health improvement plan.

“The survey helps us determine the top priorities and needs of the county, based on the community’s responses,” said Savage. “This will allow us to improve the health and needs of the county while also providing more access to funding.”

Atrium Health Anson and the Anson County Health department work together to determine the top three new priorities for the 2020 CHA based on information obtained from the CHA.

In 2016, the three priorities for the Health Department to contend with were childhood obesity, hypertension, and STDs/teen pregnancy.

Since then, “Childhood obesity and hypertension continue to increase while our teen pregnancy rate has decreased by 13 percent from the year 2015-2018,” said Savage. “Several emerging trends and health concerns have aroused since the 2016 assessment such as vaping. Also, access to care and nutritional resources is something the county is still trying to improve.”

The questions on the survey pertain to the health and quality of life in the county. “The survey allows the community members to voice their opinions and views of Anson County’s needs,” said Savage. “We have a CHA committee that selects and reviews the survey questions before it is distributed to the county members.”

The CHA survey is open to any Anson County Resident over 14. It can be completed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Anson2020HealthAssessment.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

Dinikia Savage, Anson County Health Department’s Public Health Educator, is coordinating with Atrium Health Anson to complete this year’s Community Health Assessment (CHA), which is a survey the Health Department is required to conduct every four years.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Anson-Record.jpgDinikia Savage, Anson County Health Department’s Public Health Educator, is coordinating with Atrium Health Anson to complete this year’s Community Health Assessment (CHA), which is a survey the Health Department is required to conduct every four years.

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471