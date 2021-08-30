Bearcats lose at Pinecrest 48-0

Freshman Kendrick Maye (7) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest. Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot Receiver Dimitri Clark (1) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest. Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot Anson lost to Pinecrest 48-0 Friday night. Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot Senior Dexter Jones breaks a tackle against Pinecrest. Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

The Anson High School varsity football team lost on the road to Pinecrest 48-0 Friday night.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 0-2 on the season.

Next up for Anson is a non-conference trip to Piedmont on Sept. 3.

