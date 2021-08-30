Bearcats lose at Pinecrest 48-0

Freshman Kendrick Maye (7) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest.
Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot
Receiver Dimitri Clark (1) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest.
Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot
Anson lost to Pinecrest 48-0 Friday night.
Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot
Senior Dexter Jones breaks a tackle against Pinecrest.
Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot
The Anson High School varsity football team lost on the road to Pinecrest 48-0 Friday night.
The loss drops the Bearcats to 0-2 on the season.
Next up for Anson is a non-conference trip to Piedmont on Sept. 3.
