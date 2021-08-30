Bearcats lose at Pinecrest 48-0

August 30, 2021 Anson Record Sports 0
Anson Record Staff
Sophomore quarterback Luke Hyatt (8) looks to throw Friday night at Pinecrest. Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

Sophomore quarterback Luke Hyatt (8) looks to throw Friday night at Pinecrest.

Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

<p>Freshman Kendrick Maye (7) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest.</p> <p>Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot</p>

Freshman Kendrick Maye (7) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest.

Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

<p>Receiver Dimitri Clark (1) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest.</p> <p>Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot</p>

Receiver Dimitri Clark (1) carries the ball Friday night at Pinecrest.

Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

<p>Anson lost to Pinecrest 48-0 Friday night.</p> <p>Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot</p>

Anson lost to Pinecrest 48-0 Friday night.

Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

<p>Senior Dexter Jones breaks a tackle against Pinecrest.</p> <p>Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot</p>

Senior Dexter Jones breaks a tackle against Pinecrest.

Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

The Anson High School varsity football team lost on the road to Pinecrest 48-0 Friday night.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 0-2 on the season.

Next up for Anson is a non-conference trip to Piedmont on Sept. 3.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.