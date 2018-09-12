Bearcats win; Friday game moved up

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Anson ruled the fifth annual Battle For the Border on Friday night, topping host Chesterfield 49-33.

The Bearcats brought home a trophy presented by nonprofit hospices serving the two counties, Anson Community Hospice and Hospice of Chesterfield County.

Football Coach Ralph Jackson said it was a great win for the team.

“The offensive line has done one heck of a job for the last two weeks,” he said. “They’ve opened up holes for the back to the likes of 1,000 yeards in two weeks.”

Jackson also named his unsung heroes: AHS junior, Jesse Medlin; seniors, Adrain Clark, Zack Sikes, and Alex Spence; and sophomore, Jadyn Dicken. He also named senior, Jacoby “OG Wall” Wall, halfback and tightend.

“Defense is still finding their way, and we have quite a few guys that were JV players last year or didn’t play at all in the secondary,” Jackson said. “I have complete faith that once they get their legs, we will be ready to go.”

The Bearcats (2-2) are scheduled to visit Concord Robinson this week. The game was moved up from Friday to tonight at 6:30.

The Bulldogs, considered a co-favorite in the South Piedmont Conference, are 1-2 and haven’t played since falling to Hickory Ridge 55-12 on Aug. 31.