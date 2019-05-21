State champs! Quartet runs to 400-meter relay title

By: The Anson Record
Contributed photo Jaquavius Booker, Tyrek Hardison, Jalen Marshall and Colin Coppage won the 400-meter relay to reign as 2-A state champions.

GREENSBORO — Anson High School welcomed home a state champion relay team as it returned to school Monday.

The Bobcats’ quartet of junior Jalen Marshall, junior Tyrek Hardison, sophomore Colin Coppage and senior Jacquavis Booker won the 400-meter relay on Friday at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 2-A Track Championship. The meet was held at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T.

In a race ending with six runners nearly hitting the tape at the same time, Anson won by four-one-thousands of a second. The Bobcats were clocked in 42.98 seconds to 43.02 for Elizabeth City Northeastern, 43.027 for West Craven, 43.03 for Whiteville, 43.05 for Goldsboro and 43.09 for South Point. Rounding out the scoring teams were SouthWest Edgecombe (43.39) and St. Pauls (43.85).

The foursome’s 10 team points placed Anson tied for 19th among 63 teams that scored.

In the girls competition, Anson scored 13 points and finished tied for 17th among 48 that scored at least one.

Senior Jordyn Kiser was third in the 300 hurdles and the triple jump. The 800 relay unit, with senior Aalyiah Gainey, Kiser, sophomore Neveah Lilly and freshman Jamya Covington, finished eighth.

Junior Jaliyah Wall was 12th in the triple jump.

3rd in 300 Meters, Low Hurdles, and Triple Jump; Jaliyah Wall places 12th in Triple Jump; and the Girls 4×200 Meter Relay Team places 8th at State Championship.

Contributed photo
Jaquavius Booker, Tyrek Hardison, Jalen Marshall and Colin Coppage won the 400-meter relay to reign as 2-A state champions.
Jaquavius Booker, Tyrek Hardison, Jalen Marshall and Colin Coppage won the 400-meter relay to reign as 2-A state champions.
