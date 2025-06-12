May 23

MORVEN — At 4:45 p.m., Deputy L. Galvan responded to a business on East Main St. in reference to an unruly customer with the nickname “JoJo.” At the scene, Deputy Galvan learned from the caller that JoJo decided to walk by his store and violently punch his store sign. Images and security footage from the incident were turned over to Deputy Galvan. Case is active.

May 24

POLKTON — At 9:14 a.m., Deputy S. Mullis responded to the Exxon Gas Station following the report of a firearm located in the women’s restroom. At the scene, Deputy Mullis met with the caller who told him she found the firearm sitting on the toilet paper dispenser in the woman’s bathroom. Before Depuy Mullis could leave the scene, a store employee informed him the owner of the firearm contacted the store, claiming they would come retrieve with it within a few hours. After speaking with the absentminded firearm owner, it was decided the firearm would be returned to them at ACSO. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 10:00 a.m., Deputy S. Mullis responded to a residence on NC 742 North in which the male half of a separated couple wished to speak with the female, violating property agreements. The female claimed to have been awoken by the sound of someone pounding on her front door. Checking her cameras, the female identified her soon to be ex-husband outside her home, allegedly pounding his fist aggressively against her door. The female stated to Deputy Mullis that she asked her husband to leave several times. She even claimed to have texted him. As the husband had left the residence prior to Deputy Mullis’ arrival, he initiated a traffic stop on the individual instead. The gentleman stated to Deputy Mullis he stopped by the home to speak with his ex about division of assets as he claimed she refused to speak with him any other way. He also claimed he had left his cell phone in his car at the time of the incident, so he claimed to have been unaware she was asking him to leave. Deputy Mullis advised him and his ex-partner of their legal options. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 11:21 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a business on Ballard Springs Road in reference to property damage. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn learned from the victim that an unknown driver ran over some fencing at the business, causing damage to the posts that held up wiring. A witness to the incident claimed to have seen an unknown individual accidentally back up over the wire. Deputy Kuhn made several attempts to reach the company the driver worked for; however, calls went unanswered. The victim was not upset, just wished the offender would take responsibility for the damage caused. Case is active.

May 25

WADESBORO — At 9:27 a.m., Deputy L. Galvan responded to a residence on Parson Grove Church Road following a report of the home being broken into while its occupants had been away for a few days. At the scene, Deputy Galvan saw a damaged window. Being double paned glass, only the outside of the window was damaged, and entry was not made into the home. No other buildings on the property appeared to have been damaged or tampered with. Damage to the window is valued at $100. Case is active.

May 26

MORVEN — At 8:24 p.m., Deputy G. Cox responded to a residence on DeBerry Way following a report of an abandoned pit bull. According to the caller, the animal was left behind by its former owners, tied to a tree. Concerned, the caller began caring for the dog and was now requesting to adopt him as she had already been caring for him for quite some time. Looking into the law on the matter, Deputy Cox learned from Animal Control that under NC law, an individual who provides care for an animal for at least 72 hours may formally adopt the animal. Based on this information, the caller was granted ownership, and she took the dog back to her residence, his new permanent home. Case is active.