WADESBORO — Superintendent of Anson County Schools Howard McLean provided county commissioners with an update on the current progress of Anson’s anticipated new middle school construction. Joined by Randall Baker, from Pinnacle Architecture, the pair apprised the board on the new middle school’s construction and funding advancements.

Pinnacle Architecture is the company tapped to work on the new middle school project.

McLean began by reminding commissioners that the school board voted in October 2023, unanimously, to approve a $41 million middle school construction project. Anson County has only one middle school to serve the county currently. The badly needed middle school will educate sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.

Though the new middle school is expected to house these grade levels, Mclean regretfully confides the new school will open with the option of, “Housing a sixth grade wing, graded but not constructed at the time [of opening].”

The seventh and and eighth grade wings will be operational on day one of the school opening, McLean assured commissioners.

“We have been in communication to see if we may be eligible for more funding to get that sixth grade wing completed,” shared McLean, sounding hopeful. “Last week we completed an application to apply for a supplemental grant. One of the stipulations was that we have support from county commissioners. Chairman Jamie Caudle signed that grant last week for the application and we have now sent that off to DPI.”

Mclean informed the board that he expects to hear a decision regarding the grant in the coming weeks.

The new grant Mclean announced applying for would provide the new middle school construction project with a $12 million dollar financial infusion.

Baker confirmed for commissioners that all required permits are in place for construction with the only current delay in construction being the unfunded sixth grade wing. Should the newly applied grant gain approval, Baker stated the sixth grade could be completed at that time, with all required permits needed for the construction already obtained.

Responding to Caudle’s question regarding a new ball field for the school, Baker stated, “We will have the ball fields graded, they will be seeded, but as far as being ready to actually have turf, there is no turf.”

Seeking clarity, Commissioner Robert Mims inquired, “So just to be clear, the field will not be completed?”

“When I am saying completed I mean having turf, the goals… that is not in the project at this point. The site is graded and ready for the finished project,” answered Baker.

Verbally pinning him down, Commissioner JD Bricken questioned Baker, “If you were to get that twelve million would you have the funding to complete the ball field?”

“Absolutely,” declared Baker.

Insisting on transparency, Mclean hammered, “Just to be clear, we can not play a regulation ball game on the field as it is now?”

“That is correct,” confirmed Baker.