WADESBORO — During the morning hours of Friday, May tenth, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to numerous calls reporting vehicles broken into around the uptown area.

Officers quickly located and apprehended one juvenile offender, as well as successfully recovered all stolen property. The juvenile was found in possession of a firearm and cocaine at the time of arrest.

Following a thorough investigation, officers pieced together the early morning movements of their juvenile suspect.

Investigators learned the juvenile left school Friday morning and began entering unlocked vehicles. The Wadesboro Police Department does not currently have information indicating the juvenile had the weapon or drugs at school.

The juvenile is charged with nine counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, five counts of Attempted Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, four counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, one count of Felony Possession of Cocaine, two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property, one count of Misdemeanor Possession of a Handgun by Minor, and one count of Misdemeanor Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.

Following being charged, the accused was turned over to the North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency of Prevention.

Chief Chewning reminds everyone to lock their doors when leaving their vehicles.