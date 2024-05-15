Rolling Muscle Car Club’s President, Clarence Howard, shared, “We came out today to show off some cars and show our support for the Morven community.”

James King and Fulton Redfern take a momentary break from the festivities

J.A.J. Kustom Kreations. Owner and Operator, Domenique Carelock, shared, "We make decorative tumblers, shirts, jewelry, one-of-a-kind book bags…We make everything right out of Ansonville."

MORVEN — Bouncing back from last Saturday’s inclement weather, Morven’s rescheduled Cruise-In went off without a hitch under brilliant Carolina blue skies this Saturday.

Local favorite DJ Big Panda, or “MeMe” Denise Liles, cranked out tunes to groove to throughout the day.

Present at the Cruise-In were many members of the Rolling Muscle Car Club. According to the car club’s President, Clarence Howard, “We came out today to show off some cars and show our support for the Morven community.”

The Rolling Muscle Car Club is growing in number and currently has a member roster that stretches from Morven to Charlotte. Some notable cars featured at the Cruise-In were a Chevelle SS, Malibu, Camero, Olds Cutlas, and a Ford Torino.

Many vendors were present for the fun, family- friendly event, including local business J.A.J. Kustom Kreations. Owner and Operator, Domenique Carelock, shared, “We make decorative tumblers, shirts, jewelry, one-of-a-kind book bags…We make everything right out of Ansonville.”

Carelock says that for anyone not able to make the Cruise-In, “J.A.J. Kustom Kreations does have a Facebook page.”

Local Councilwoman, Marjorie Cole, was in attendance, saying, “I just wanted to come out and celebrate spring with my community.”