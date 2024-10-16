Joseph F. & Sarah R. Thomas served as faithful BRLC Volunteers for numerous years.

Joseph, who we call Joe and wife Sarah continues to makes sure families throughout this community and county has food boxes weekly.

The couple no longer transport food weekly but they each continues to support BRLC in prayers and graciously give to BRLC.

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center’s Annual Chicken Dumpling Fundraiser is October 26th, 10: A.M until 6:00 P.M. BRLC kindly invites you to please come out and support this annual event. This annual fundraiser has taken on the name of Sarah, Joe’s & Lynn Thomas’s Chicken Dumpling fundraiser over the years due to their long standing volunteer services at BRLC.

Plates will consist of Homemade Chicken Dumpling, Red Slaw or Green Beans and desserts. Dine in or Carry out.

Burnsville Volunteers would like to say thanks to all neighbors in advance for caring and sharing. BRLC stand strong in helping neighbors.

For more information call 704-826-8737 or 704-778-7478, Mondays & Tuesdays 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Wednesdays 8:00 A. M. to 11:00 A.M. Please follow us daily on Facebook or Instagram. Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center.