WADESBORO — Capping off the end of community involvement week, various emergency entities were represented at the Rescue Squad Community Involvement Day this Saturday. Put together by Joe Rizzo with the Wadesboro Fire Department, the day saw a phenomenal turn-out. Rizzo is the other half of Elizabeth Rizzo, executive director of the Anson County Partnership For Children, who was on scene handing out free books to children of all ages.

The Anson County Health Department, Atrium Health, Anson Rescue Squad, Wadesboro Fire Department, Ansonville Fire Department, the Lilesville Fire Department, and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, along with many others, were all present to celebrate the day.

“We are donating hot dogs, buns, and chips,” says Charla with Food Lion. “We have a close working relationship with the Fire Department and want to come out and fellowship with our community,” said Charla’s friend and fellow Food Lion employee, Tracy, who joined few lovely ladies from Food Lion had a booth set up to help community members with some grocery basics as well as school supplies.

Helping out the Wadesboro Fire Department, Abigail Colson and Samantha Pina handed out fire safety tip information, coloring books, stickers, and various other items to remind kids and adults about fire safety. Wadesboro’s Fire Chief Scott Martin, concerned about the safety of his community, says his main goal is to make sure every home in Anson County has working smoke and fire alarms.

“We want citizens to see how their tax dollars are being used,” says Martin, gesturing over his shoulder at the impressive line of emergency rescue vehicles on display. “It is so important to have these community involvement days so families can meet and be familiar with members from every emergency-rescue agency that Anson County has.”