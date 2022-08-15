WADESBORO — On July 29, the Wadesboro Police Department along with the NC State Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of three wanted persons.

Kalib Dashan Howard, 21, of Wadesboro, was charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed under a $1,000,000 bond.

Quatay Willoughby, 22, of Monroe, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was placed under a $5,000 bond.

Antwone JaMillius Howard, 22, of Wadesboro, was served with a federal arrest warrant and was not authorized a bond.

The three suspects were found hiding in the same apartment at Oak Hill Apartments and were taken into custody without incident. Charges related to a firearm that was recovered during the operation are still pending.

