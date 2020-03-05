Church Calendar

Wednesday, March 4
New Life Ministries Pentecostal hosts noonday prayer every Wednesday. Those interested can also call in prayer requests to Linda Mitchell at 704-270-4021 or Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900.
Revive! An Annual Spring Revival featuring Pastor Cindy Wiggings of House of Faith Outreach Ministries beginning at 7 p.m. at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance, Inc.
Power of the Word Youth Bible Study hosted by Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at The Church of God of Prophecy in Morven. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.
Bible Study from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lilesville.
Senior Afternoon Outreach beginning at 4 p.m. at Harri’s Chapel AME Zion Church s. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.
Thursday, March 5
Soup Kitchen from 12 p.m – 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro
Artists and Crafters meeting from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church in Wadesboro.
Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, from 4-6 p.m. in the Children’s Choir room at First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is the director.
Revive! An Annual Spring Revival featuring Pastor Cindy Wiggings of House of Faith Outreach Ministries beginning at 7 p.m. at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance, Inc.
Women’s Substance-abuse class from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.
Friday, March 6
Revive! An Annual Spring Revival featuring Pastor Cindy Wiggings of House of Faith Outreach Ministries beginning at 7 p.m. at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance, Inc.
37 Anniversary of Lakeside Holiness Church featuring the Lakeside Singers beginning at 7 p.m. at Lakeside Holiness Church in Wadesboro.
Joy Night featuring guest speaker pastor Greg Tillman of McClain Grove in Cheraw, S.C. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Divine Unity House of Restoration in Wadesboro.
Sunday, March 8
Annual Missionary Program featuring guest speaker Dr. Bernice Bennett of Harris Chapel AME Zion Church beginning at 2 p.m. at Henry Grove Baptist church in Lilesville.
West Deep Creek MBC Youth choir celebrates its 18 Anniversary beginning at 2:30 p.m. at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro.
Monday, March 9
Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.
Tuesday, March 10
Women’s Substance-abuse class from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.
Sunday, March 15
Church Anniversary/ Family & Friend’s Day Service featuring speaker Rev. Jakeem Bowman of Cilo, SC beginning at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ansonville.
Pastor Appreciation Day beginning at 4 p.m. at Victory Temple Miracle Center in Wadesboro.
Friday, March 20
Third Anniversary Celebration of Pastor Overseer Sylvia McLendon featuring gospel singing beginning at 6 p.m. at Divine Unity House of Restoration in Wadesboro.
Saturday, March 21
Third Anniversary Celebration of Pastor Overseer Sylvia McLendon featuring Apostle Cathy Johnson of Greater Shekinah Glory in Hickory NC beginning at 3 p.m. at Divine Unity House of Restoration in Wadesboro.
Sunday, March 21
Appreciation Service for Elder Carlos Melton featuring guest speaker Pastor Michael Mormon beginning at 3 p.m. at Voice Of Evangelism Outreach Center in Morven.
Sunday, March 29
Men of the Bible Program during morning worship service at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro.
12 Tribes of Israel program beginning at 11 a.m. at The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Ongoing
• New Life Ministries Pentecostal is offering an in-home prayer meeting. Those interested can also call in prayer requests to Linda Mitchell at 704-270-4021 or Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900.
• New Life Ministries Pentecostal hosts noonday prayer every Wednesday. Those interested can also call in prayer requests to Linda Mitchell at 704-270-4021 or Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900.
• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.
• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.
• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.
• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.
• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.
• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.
• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.
• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.
• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions, and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.
• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.
• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.
• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is the director.