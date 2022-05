Morven Elementary School staff received Dunkin’ Donuts and bouquets of flowers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Ansonville Elementary School staff members were treated to meals from KFC and Chick-Fil-A for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Staff were treated to a breakfast spread of grits, pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and more for Teacher Appreciation Week. Then, the PTA provided lunch from Papa Joe’s and Food Lions.

