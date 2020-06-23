BLRC distributes food to the community

Volunteers distribute food to families every Wednesday at the BLRC. Related Articles

BURNSVILLE — The Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center (BLRC), a nonprofit that provides after school and food distribution services to the community, is operating at a limited capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic — but the agency is still distributing food to members of the community every Wednesday.

The food outreach program is facilitated by three to four volunteers who come in early Wednesday morning. These volunteers organize the food packages and begin distributing them at 10 a.m. The volunteers do this while wearing masks, aprons, and gloves. Food packages are brought out to the clients since they are not allowed inside.

In addition to distributing food every Wednesday, the BLRC has also partnered with Anson County Schools to help provide meals to community children.

“These meals are delivered to the BLRC by volunteers who would then take the meals, separate them, and deliver them out to children in the community,” said BLRC Director Carol Smith.

Some parents of the students have signed up to receive these meals throughout the summer.

BLRC’s after-school programs are also on hold for now. But Deborah Rosebud, a tutor with the program, has reached out to some students by phone and has assisted them with their study’s that way.

In the past, people would come to the BLRC not just for education and food programs, but to socialize with neighbors as well. That hasn’t been possible during the pandemic.

“I am finding out that people need that socialization,” said Smith. “Our clients miss coming in and talking with each other.”

Smith is taking steps to address that.

“We are in the process of trying to set up sessions where we can be able to communicate with people,” said Smith. “Most of our clients aren’t familiar with that kind of technology. They’re older people. So, that will take some time”.

The BLRC will begin its Summer Fun Camp this week, though it will be limited compared to previous camps. This year, 10 children will be enrolled and the camp will meet twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for six weeks. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to the children enrolled in the program.

As a part of this program, senior citizens who live in an eight to 10-mile radius of the BLRC are eligible to receive a free meal. Those who want to enroll in this program need to call the BLRC once a week, preferably by 10 a.m. on Tuesday or Thursday. These meals can be picked up by the senior citizen at the BLRC or they can have it delivered to their home.

Smith said the programs wouldn’t be possible without the help of donors and volunteers.

“To those who have supported the BLRC,” Smith said, “We really appreciate everything they have done as far as continuing to stay with us and help us make it what it has become.”

Those who want to volunteer to help with food outreach can contact Smith at 704-778-7478 to set up an appointment. If someone wishes to donate food, the BLRC requests that they call in advance since the donated items must be weighed.

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com