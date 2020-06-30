Fireworks light up the sky

Spectators practice social distancing

By Charles Wood Staff Writer
The fireworks vendor fired off 370 shells over the opening, main and finale parts of the show. Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Tucker Presson

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Tucker Presson

WADESBORO — Kaleidoscopes of color exploded in the sky Saturday night as part of a fireworks display, illuminating the town in bursts of neon in the process. Dozens of spectators across the area gathered to watch the show from front porches, beds of pick-up trucks, seats of comfy lawn chairs, or anywhere else they could catch a good view.

“The weather cooperated with the event which is always the main factor for success,” said Julian Swittenberg, Director of Uptown Wadesboro. “The spectators in the area where I was viewing responded positively and I could hear the crowd give an audible cheer at the end.”

The event was billed on Uptown Wadesboro’s Facebook page as a “drive-in” fireworks display. Those attending the event were encouraged to watch the fireworks in their cars, homes, or the parking lots of DSS, Habitat for Humanity, KFC, and Plank Road Realty.

Normally, the display would be but one facet of an annual series of events beginning in June called Summer Jam. Uptown Wadesboro has been hosting Summer Jam since 2008. This year, with COVID-19 still a growing concern, the festivities were limited to just fireworks.

“Back then, they had a monthly concert in June,” said Swittenberg, “fireworks in July, and then another concert in August.” Games, such as corn hole, as well as activities for the children would begin at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks when it got dark.

“Activities like this would draw hundreds of people in the past,” said Swittenberg. “After a while, there wasn’t enough support to keep it going so we narrowed it down to just one event over the last couple years. We’re doing what we can to keep it going. In the last couple of years, people really enjoyed the music. The fireworks were the icing on the cake.”

The fireworks vendor fired off a total of 370 shells throughout the display, which lasted about 15 total minutes.

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

