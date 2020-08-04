Wadesboro Fire Department, Fire Chief Scott Martin, Scott Martin, Fire Training Facility

By Charles Wood Staff Writer
The proposed Fire Training Facility would be located within Wadesboro Town Park. The blue area highlighted on the map unusable due to being too wet. However, the green area is usable.

<p>A plan to construct a new Fire Training Facility was discussed during Monday’s Wadesboro Town Council meeting.</p>

    WADESBORO — Plans to begin construction on a fire training facility, which would be available for use by the entire county, were discussed during the Aug. 5 Wadesboro Town Council meeting.

    “The Wadesboro Fire Department has had a vision for many years to find a way to create top-notch training for our firemen,” said Scott Martin, Wadesboro Fire Chief. “Over the years we have traveled all over the state for specialized training. We are in the 21st century, and it’s time that I as the Fire Chief come up with a better way for my member to receive top-notch training.”

    The proposed facility would be used to provide training for the eight fire departments, one EMS & Rescue Department, and five police departments located within the county.

    “There is not one single agency listed that can perform without the other,” said Martin, “we all play a vital roll in providing public safety services to the County. This facility gives us that ability.”

    Originally, the facility was to be located at the former wastewater Treatment site. However, after speaking with several engineers, Martin now believes that site, “opens too many variables which far outweighs our return on the investment.”

    The new location is located with the Wadesboro Town Park on a property that is owned by the Town and will be accessible via a service road that is already in place.

    “This project is not something that will be able to be completed fast, it will take time and funding,” said Martin. “It is my belief that we will be able to construct this facility with very little funding from the town. I am asking for permission to use this property and move forward with our next step, which is surveying and engineering site studies.”

    The Council passed the motion to allow Martin to move forward with the project.

