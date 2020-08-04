ACPC installs stands around county

So far, over 100,000 of these libraries have been installed across the country with millions of books being exchanged annually. The ACPC plans to eventually install a Little Free Library in every community within the county and has been collaborating with the Hampton B. Allen Library, ass well as community sponsors to make that happen.

The idea behind these libraries is to “take a book and leave a book.”

WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children has teamed up with the Hampton B. Allen Library to place Little Free Libraries across the county. The idea behind these libraries is to “take a book and leave a book.” The most recent one was installed in Polkton last week.

“This project began in efforts to make more age-appropriate books available to children in impoverished areas while building community relations,” said the ACPC in a state. “With these Little Free Libraries, approximately 500 books have to be added to the community for readers of all ages to borrow, enjoy, and return in the county to date.”

These Little Free Libraries are located at the town halls in McFarlan and Lilesville, First Methodist Church in Wadesboro, Morven Town Park, and Wadesboro Park.

Though traffic has slowed down due to COVID-19, the Free Little Library at Wadesboro park is the busiest. ”I think that’s a great location because children can enjoy playing in the park and then read a book on their way home,” said Katie Sewell, ACPC Program Director.

The first registered Little Free Library in the county was placed at Wadesboro Housing Authority in order to provide books for the children within the community. This was done in honor of founding Executive ACPC director Elaine B. Scarborough.

“Elaine was a pioneer for children,” said Sewell. “She was the one who started Barn Blast and made it what it is today.” The Barn Blast is ACPC’s largest annual fundraiser.

“We are proud to say the Little Free Libraries in Anson County is a true community collaboration,” said Sewell. “Thanks to Emmett Patterson for his craftsmanship, and McFarlan Town Hall, Lilesville Town Hall, First Methodist Church in Wadesboro, Morven Methodist Church and The Bookies book club for each sponsoring a library in their community, we have successfully placed five more Little Free Libraries in Anson County.”

In addition to Patterson, Wadesboro Town Manager David Edwards built two Free Little Libraries and David Ayers constructed the one in Ansonville.

“I think the community has loved the Little Libraries,” said Sewell. “It’s been community members that have taken on the project themselves to make it happen. We were approached by numerous community members saying how excited they would be to have a Little Library in their community.”

Those interested in sponsoring a Little Free Library can do so at no cost. For more information, you can call or visit the ACPC. Those who wish to donate books for the library can do so by dropping them off at the ACPC or placing them directly in the Free Little Library of their choosing.

