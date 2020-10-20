Pee Dee seeking a ‘brighter future’

WADESBORO — Pee Dee Electric has joined forces with other electric cooperative around the state for a “brighter future” initiative.

The 26 electric cooperatives of North Carolina launched a new pledge in the early summer to reduce carbon emission by 50% in 2030 and by 2050, net zero emissions.

About 50% of Pee Dee’s power already comes from carbon-free resources, according to Donnie Spivey, CEO and Executive Vice President. There is a community solar farm near the Wadesboro Pee Dee office and an electrical car charging port.

But to reach the overall goal of net zero carbon emission, there needs to be technological advances and energy innovation.

“We don’t have as much wind opportunities in North Carolina as some parts of the nation,” Spivey said. “But battery storage is another up and coming technology that will for sure be implemented. Microgrids are a potential.”

Battery storage energy systems holds energy from solar arrays or the electric grid and then provides that energy to users. The battery helps keep energy if clouds block the sunlight for solar panels. Microgrids run on a local energy grid, but with control capabilities.

Affordable lands in the area are available to bring in these new energy sources, according to Spivey. He wants to make sure with whatever technology is used in the Pee Dee region will still stay affordable and reliable.

As more manufacturing plants come through the area, naturally more services will be needed and hopefully more jobs will pop up, Spivey explained, but at the initial start, he cannot predict a job creation number at this time.

Original efforts in providing renewable energy date back to 2007 when North Carolina passed the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard. Since then, Pee Dee really started their energy saving efforts.

One of their first programs focused on the area’s chicken houses and farms. Pee Dee recognized the amount of farms in the area and provided an incentive to change out incandescent bulbs to LED bulbs, cutting down their usage.

Pee Dee also offers an energy efficiency loan program. Customers can apply for loan money to improve the energy efficiency of their homes by upgrading electric heat pumps, duct repair or replacement, insulation, window and door upgrades, water heaters or caulking and weather stripping. The savings on a customer’s monthly bill will go towards paying back the loan from Pee Dee.

“Certainly we’re well down the road of meeting that first goal of 50% reduction by 2030,” Spivey said. “The stretch is going to be that net zero by 2050. I believe that the investments that are being made in research and development that it will be figured out.”