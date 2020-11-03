Two new COVID-19-related deaths within last week

Related Articles Girl Scouts stay active through a pandemic

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths in the past week.

On the night of Oct. 27, the department shared on Facebook the passing of someone due to the virus. Two days later, another death.

This brings the county’s total COVID-19 death toll to 11.

The department most recently reported a total of 738 cases in the county. Twenty nine of those are active cases.

In one month, the county’s cases total increased by 110 or about 17.7%. However, this percentage increase is lower than the rate from Aug. through Sept. which is 41%.

Although the rate of new cases has slowed, the death rate is increasing. From the time period from Aug. to the end of Sept, the county reported a total of six COVID-19 related deaths, with two of those occurring in that month-span. From September through October, five additional deaths.

Seeing this increase of deaths, the department highly encourages everyone to practice the now normal six-feet apart rule, washing of hands and wearing a mask. It is now, more than ever, critical as flu season is here and the holidays are fast approaching to keep everyone healthy and safe.

