Prison inmate dies days after COVID-19 diagnosis

POLKTON — One inmate at the Anson Correctional Institution died days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, who was in her late-40s, had pre-existing medical conditions, according to a Nov. 19 press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“Her death is saddening, and we continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

She was hospitalized on Nov. 10. On Nov. 16, her COVID-19 test results came back positive. Her conditions worsened and she passed away on Nov. 18.

This is the only death reported from the Anson Correctional Institution, according to the NCDPS website.

The prison currently has 15 active cases. Of the 1,184 offenders tested, 50 have come back positive. There are currently 34 recovered cases.

Prison and correctional facilities throughout the state are making efforts to keep employees and those incarcerated safe.

On Nov. 9, NCDPS announced an increase of testing at all facilities around the state. This plan will test 5% of employees at every site each week, resulting in 20% of employees being tested each month, according to the NCDPS website.

Throughout the pandemic months, NCDPS have given out masks and sanitizers to facilities in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Visitors are still limited.

Select individuals from the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice are being granted an opportunity to serve the remainder of their sentence under the supervision of community corrections officers if he or she qualify under certain restrictions.

