County coping with short supplies of doses

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department have placed a hold on scheduling new appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine due to the department’s limited supply of doses.

The health department was informed by the state that each week for the next three weeks, they will only receive 100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to Fred Thompson, Health Department Director. Due to the lack of vaccine supplies, the department believed it would be best to pause on taking new appointments. Once more doses of the vaccine is allocated to the health department, Thompson said they will resume scheduling appointments.

Those who have already called and spoke with an employee requesting a vaccine is still on the waitlist. The health department encourages you to keep your appointment if it is already scheduled for the first or second dose of the vaccine. If you have already received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you are still able to receive your second dose. Appointments for the second dose are scheduled the same day as the first shot.

This pause will allow the health department to catch up to the ones who are already on the waitlist. If the health department continues to only receive 100 first round doses each week from the state, it could take us into April to just catch up those already in line.

Thompson said most of the county’s front-line workers have received the vaccine. The push is now to get those who are 65 years or older to be vaccinated. There is now over 1,200 people on the health department’s waitlist who fit this criteria and are waiting to be vaccinated.

“We will continue to vaccinate our first doses until our existing supply of first dose vaccine runs out,” Thompson said. He estimates those doses to run out on Feb. 3 or 4. “After that, we will be limited to vaccinated the 100 per week.”

North Carolina just passed the one million mark of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of Jan. 31, there have been 1,061,308 state residents who have received one or two doses of a vaccine, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. In Anson County, 1,648 first doses were administered and 71 second doses given out.

The health department announced on Feb. 1 two more COVID-related deaths in the county. This brings the total now to 45. There are currently 156 active cases, down by 34 in one week. There has been a slight decline in cases around the country, but experts are still warning against the dangers of the virus, especially as new variants emerge.

“It is critical that everyone continue to observe the three W’s until this pandemic is behind us — whether they have been vaccinated or not,” Thompson said.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @TheAnsonRecord.