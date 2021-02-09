Sponsors needed to meet fundraising goal

WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children has extended its sponsorship deadline as the group inches closer to fundraising goal for this year’s Barn Blast Celebration.

The Partnership was overwhelmed by the response to the Barn Blast held virtually on Jan. 28. Sponsors and participants helped raise $34,000, just shy of their $35,000 goal. To help meet their goal, the Partnership is extending the sponsorship deadline to Feb. 15.

“To those who have already donated, we thank you!” Executive Director Caroline Goins said in a press release. “Your sponsorship will go to serve the community. For those wanting to cultivate the young minds in Anson County, there’s still time to invest.”

The Anson County Partnership for Children has been a staple for the county, helping make Anson a better place to be a child and raise a child. This year the Partnership celebrates 25 years in the community.

Throughout these 25 years of service, Anson County Partnership for Children helped improve literacy, provide family support and offer early childhood programs to help young children grow and develop.

This year, the partnership had to adapt as the pandemic took over our normal. The Partnership adjusted and added new responsibilities to continue to serve the children and families of Anson County.

Community members and sponsors helped distribute more than 400 Raising A Reader learn-at-home bags and deliver 20,000 packages of food and basic needs during the pandemic. Raising A Reader bags include books focusing on STEM and culture. There will be tips for parents on how to make the book come to life and activities for children to practice problem solving and vocabulary.

Follow the Partnership’s Facebook page for more updates about the 25th anniversary celebrations. Be sure to check out the Partnership’s 25th Anniversary video on YouTube.

For more information on becoming a sponsor, call 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at www.ansonchildren.org. Checks can be mailed to 117 South Greene Street Wadesboro, NC 28170.

