Honoring local African American history at BRLC

BURNSVILLE — The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center is inviting individuals who have family members buried at the historic Poplar Springs Baptist Church to share their family’s stories to honor the local African American history.

An student from Wingate University, Julia Lasure, is helping with the restoration of the historic cemetery as an intern. Lasure is working towards a degree in History. She’s been collecting information about those who are buried in the cemetery.

BRLC is also hosting a diverse cultural awareness event on Feb. 28. Friends and relatives from the Burnsville Community are asked to bring a picture of their ancestors to be put on display at Poplar Springs Church during the 5 p.m. session.

Guests who bring a photos will have the opportunity to speak about their ancestors and how that individual impacted their life. This will prompt conversations and better understanding of your neighbors.

Social distancing and masks are required.