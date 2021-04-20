Special prom night for Anson High

WADESBORO — In a school year with special events and lifelong memories stripped from students, NextGen Centralina brings back a tradition for Anson High School students: prom.

On Saturday, May 1, NextGen Centralia is hosting “a night to remember” prom night at the South Piedmont Community College Lockhart Taylor Center. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.

Prom night will follow COVID-19 guidelines to ensure for a safe event. Masks are mandatory and you will have your temperature checked upon entry.

Students are encouraged to decorate your masks to follow formal attire or match masks with you and your date. The dress code will be formal or semi-formal.

Only Anson High Schoolers will be allowed to attend prom. Seniors may bring a date.

There will be a photographer on-site, which means no parents are allowed inside.

For more information contact Monica Gramling at 704-272-5499 or email her at monica.grambling@equusworks.com.