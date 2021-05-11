Girl Scouts honor teachers through cookies

WADESBORO — As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Anson Girl Scouts Troop surprised teachers and staff with a sweet treat on May 3.

Anson Girl Troop 1389 delivered boxes of cookies to the teachers and staff of Anson Middle School as part of organizations Cookies for a Cause program.

Eighth graders Jessica Laney and Za’Kiyah Hixson and seventh grader Cheyenne Hassel helped deliver the cookies to the school.

“Committed to giving back to the community, Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council has always had a strong cookie donation program,” Girl Scouts Leader Laura Laney said in an email. “In the past, the focus has been on military efforts, through Cookies for the Troops, but in honor of the 100th Anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies, cookie donation was expanded to include a local focus to hometown heroes (fire, police and first responders) and local charities/nonprofits.”

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council serves about 16,000 girls and adults through eight counties including Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rowan, Stanly, Union and York.

Throughout 2020, Girls Scouts donated to a wide variety of charities, many including charities picked out by the Girl Scouts because it was a cause close to their heart.

For more information about becoming a Girl Scout, visit www.hngirlscouts.org or call 704-731-6500.