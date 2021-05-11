Help build with Habitat for Humanity

WADESBORO — Habitat for Humanity is seeking about 18 to 20 volunteers every Saturday through the end of June to help with a home build in Wadesboro.

May 15 will mark week number eight for the McRae Avenue protect. Volunteers will be working on exterior vinyl work and completing the porch this day. Other Saturdays will include installing shutters and cabinets, painting, hanging doors and a final cleaning.

There will be a habitat home dedication on June 26 at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Whitney Wall at 704-296-9414 ext. 883 or at wwalls@unionhabitat.org.

To volunteer at the Habitat ReStore in Wadesboro, call 704-465-2030.