Atrium experts provide pandemic advice

Related Articles

WADESBORO — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual panel with experts from Atrium Health to discuss tips on staying healthy and sane during the pandemic.

Laura Laurenzana, senior associate in community engagement for Atrium Health, facilitated questions to Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Anupama Neelakanta, Clinical Dietitian Dr. Elaine Wartinger and Emergency Department Physciatrist Dr. Charli Ellis during the Zoom meeting. Each doctor answered questions and gave advice about eating, mental health and COVID-19 updates as citizens are still navigating through the pandemic months. These tips can be transferred into your everyday routine even after the pandemic ends.

Nutrition

Stress levels have heightened over the past year as many people are juggling new responsibilities, work space atmospheres and helping children with virtual learning. Dr. Wartinger encourages families not to stress out when deciding what to feed your children.

Although Bojangles seems like the easier and faster way to put food in-front of your family, Dr. Wartinger said to instead run to Food Lion, pick up a rotisserie chicken, bag of rice or steamed mashed potatoes to cook in the microwave. It takes just as long as Bojangles, but it is less expensive and more nutritious.

“Self reflect and figure out what (stress food) trigger is,” Dr. Wartinger said. “Can I make it healthier…Can I get away from my desk and take a few laps?”

Try switching your jalapeño stress eating chips to carrots with a spicy hummus for a healthier alternative. Dr. Wartinger said a major thing to cut out of your diet is sugary drinks. These sweet teas or sodas are empty calories you are drinking away with no nutritional value.

“When you really start paying attention, your joints will feel better, you’ll have more energy and start to enjoy natural sweeteners like fruits,” Dr. Wartinger said. “Start weaning yourself off. Start with a diet soda, then a seltzer can be your new treat.”

Mental Health

Aside from improving your diet, Dr. Ellis also gave suggestions on keeping a healthy mind.

Introduce about 15 to 30 minutes of physical activity to your day as this can help with anxiety. If it is nice outside, go for a walk.

Dr. Ellis recommends everyone to formulate a routine and to stick to it about 80% of the time. She said only 80% because it allows you a bit of grace room as events may pop up. You do not need to stress out if you don’t stay on top of your routine 100% of the time.

Mixed emotions can circulate your mind throughout these unusual times, but allow yourself to feel those feelings. Feeling sad is a normal feeling, just as you may feel happy, according to Dr. Ellis.

“Keep an eye on for how long you feel sad for,” Dr. Ellis said. “But it is a valid feeling with isolation and the worst pandemic in 100 years.”

It is also important to check in on your friends and family. Continue to meet outside for walks with masks. Catch up with each other and create a support system.

COVID-19

Children may not understand the scope of the pandemic, but Dr. Neelakanta said as adults, it is crucial to keep following protocols as children will follow what you do – masking, social distancing and washing your hands.

“Vaccines are the most important way to get our lives back to normal,” Dr. Neelakanta said.

She wants people to acknowledges risks may occur when receiving a vaccine, but it is extremely rare. There have been some allergic reactions from the Moderna and Pfzier vaccines, which are treatable, according to Dr. Neelakanta.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention temporarily halted the J&J vaccine as a small number of people reported blood clots from the vaccine. The CDC did resume the J&J vaccine on April 23.

As cases are slowing nationally Dr. Neelakanta wants people to continue your regular health check ups. There was a hold at the beginning of the pandemic for regular appointments, but she believes it is important to get back to it as you do not want to ignore any potential sicknesses.

These tips for your diet and daily activities can help lead to a stronger immunity mind and overall health not just throughout the rest of the pandemic, but in a post-COVID world.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.