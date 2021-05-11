Deep Creek opens Christian academy

Related Articles

WADESBORO — After ten years of coffee table discussions and developing their idea, Deep Creek Baptist Church has finally set an opening date for the church’s first Christian Academy.

Deep Creek Christian Academy (DCCA) was preparing to open for the 2020-2021 school year, but COVID-19 put a pause on the plans. Organizers for the DCCA picked up where the planning stopped and they are full steam ahead with the opening on September 7, 2021.

DCCA will follow the public school schedule and run from September through May. School will start at 8:30 a.m. and go to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays. You do not have to be a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church to enroll at DCCA.

“We have a huge number of youth and children at our church and that is kind of where the thought first came from,” Director Mirandi Chewning said. “We have such a great need out in this area. There’s some good preschools in the county, just not out this way.”

Deep Creek Baptist Church is located at 1280 Beck Road near the South Carolina border. Opening up DCCA will allow local families and surrounding counties to have easier access to a private Christian academy. This will be the first time in about 50 years since a school was running in the area.

“Talking to the neighbors out there, they’re very very excited about it,” Deep Creek Pastor Mark Perko said. “Many of them have already made donations to our fundraiser. We’re getting a few phone calls each week from people in the community asking ‘How can we help?’”

A committee, which was put together by Deep Creek Baptist Church, spent time touring other preschools and day-cares in Anson and outside of the county to gather ideas of how they wanted to see DCCA come alive.

The goal for DCCA is to further the Kingdom of God, plant the seed, grow Jesus, especially in the county, and reach all children of Anson, according to Chewning. The curriculum will also include reading, writing and strengthening their hands, days of the week, the pledge, weather and learning how to communicate to help prepare them for the Kindergarten level. Pastor Perko will also be leading a weekly chapel service.

Students between two and four years old are eligible to register for DCCA. The original enrollment capacity was 30 students, but due to the outpouring of interest, Chewning said total enrollment has now been increased to 40 students.

“Our long term goal is to have a family life center one day,” Chewning said. “Hopefully our own school out here. We would absolutely love that if that is in God’s plan.”

Pastor Perko hopes to one day open a school for grades K-12, but the immediate focus is on this preschool academy. The DCCA will be a template first and model moving forward to eventually opening a larger school.

Chewning is still filling teaching positions for DCCA. Applicants should apply by May 15, but she will also accept applications after the Saturday deadline if her positions are not filled. You do not have to have a teaching certification, but you do have to be 21 years old to apply. Applications can be turned into Chewning or Pastor Perko.

To kick off the DCCA, Deep Creek Baptist Church is hosting a hot dog and cook-out fundraiser on May 14. There will be a pre-ordered lunch served during the day and a dinner starting at 5:00 p.m.

“Our church has always been really successful in our fundraisers,” Chewning said. “Right now we are up to over 700 lunch orders for Friday.”

Dinner will run between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. There will also be homemade ice cream, silent auction and a live band, Cabarrus Station. Auction items range from smaller items like jewelry, plates and pillows to large ticket items including a two night stay at The Valley Inn in Maggie Valley or a carport installation.

“I hope that we are not only furthering the Kingdom, but also that we’re really benefiting the kids in Anson County and help them prepare them to go into the public school system if that is what they chose,” Chewning said. “We’re in this to help all the children of Anson County.”

For more information or to receive an enrollment form, contact Chewning at 704-999-3073.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.