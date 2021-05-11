Community particpates in HOLLA’s annual 5K

Related Articles

MORVEN — Runners laced up their sneakers to compete in HOLLA’s annual 5K race on May 8 as part of the community center’s main fundraiser.

The funds generated from the 5K go towards helping HOLLA provide services and resources to the community. HOLLA, a non-profit, was started by Leon Gatewood with the initial idea of helping improve achievement levels of Anson County students.

HOLLA offers students after-school tutoring, reading classes and fitness center. The non-profit also provides services and programs for the rest of the community. There is a coffee shop and bookstore library, office space and multi-purpose rooms. Community members can also use HOLLA for free phone and fax service.

This year’s race was a little different from past events as runners had the option to participate virtually.

The fun did not end as runners crossed the finish line. There was a performance by the King Elite Cheer Squad. Local vendors set up shop as well as a culinary arts mobile unit.

Participants could also receive COVID-19 vaccinations or register to vote.

Brian James finished first overall in the 5K race.