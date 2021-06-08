WADESBORO — After holding off from an in-person event in 2020, the Anson County Chamber of Commerce will welcome back the annual Kid’s Expo on Saturday, August 7.

Children in grades K-12 have the opportunity to create, develop and market a product or service as young entrepreneurs during a vendor event on East Wade Street, between Washington Street and Lee Avenue, at the Kid’s Expo.

This event is strictly for children only. No adults are allowed to help sell or market the child’s product or service.

By showcasing the children’s products and services, they can learn all the elements it takes to own one’s own business. They will be challenged to use real life skills like math, communication and creative thinking.

Head to the Kid’s Expo to shop and check out all the great vendors. Awards will be given to the Most Original Business Idea, Highest Business Potential and Best Presentation/Creativity in each age group.

The winners will not only receive a prize, but have the opportunity to promote their business through the Chamber of Commerce.

Applications and sponsor forms will be available soon.

For more information, call 704-694-4181.