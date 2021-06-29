Extension hosting canning class

PEACHLAND — Residents are invited to attend Anson and Union County Cooperative Extension’s 2021 canners class on Saturday, July 10.

It does not matter your skill level in canning, everyone is welcomed to join and learn from master canner Marcus McFarland, Family Consumer Service Agent of Union County Cooperative Extension Office. Experts can come to hear about new innovations and become a mentor for the new canners to prevent it from becoming a lost art.

The class will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Peachland Baptist Church located at 79 Clinton Avenue Peachland, N.C.

Be sure to have your equipment tested by Roshunda Terry, Anson’s Cooperative Extension Director, beforehand.

Throughout the day, participants will learn about basic canning information, safety protocols, times and pressures for altitude and why equipment safety testing is important.

The class will include a panel discussion for participants to ask experts questions as well as a social period for people to meet new people, share recipes and support the new canners.

Canning is a safe and economical way to preserve quality food at home, saving canners the cost of buying commercially canned food.

Check out the USDA guide to home canning at nchfp.uga.edu/publications/publications_usda.html.

Contact Michael Letterman-Williams at michalewilliams@gmail.com for questions.