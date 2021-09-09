Gus finds his ‘furever’ home

Through Shooting Star’s Hard Work, Its Full-time Office “Pawtner” Gets A Second Chance At Life

“We were lucky to find Gus through Shooting Star Animal Rescue and we are so happy we found him.” - Gus’s adoptive family

POLKTON — Gus, the resident office “pawtner” of Shooting Star Animal Rescue, found his forever family last month, highlighting the successes of Shooting Star’s hard work to provide loving homes and assistance for pets.

Shooting Star Animal Rescue in Polkton was founded and given 501c(3) nonprofit status in March 2017. Since her junior year at Piedmont High School, founder Destiny Sarno and her rescue have adopted out 41 dogs. Sarno explained that they are “currently developing a spay/neuter assistance program to help Anson County residents pay to have their pets altered” which can be an expensive procedure.

Gus has been very popular on Shooting Star’s Facebook page and has been a legend in their office. Gus was adopted as a pittie-boxer mix puppy in March 2020 but returned to them in May 2021; his first family was looking out for his best interests and wanted Gus to find a family that would be a better fit for him.

At the rescue, Gus did lots of obedience training including working at the Community Shelter of Union County for new exposure and becoming an office dog to help him become more confident and ready for adoption. He became best friends with full-time office dog, Peter, who also taught him new tricks. Gus got to greet lots of people and get acquainted with other pets and environments simultaneously. Sarno commented that Gus was “the best cuddler ever with his favorite spot right next to his people on the couch, and he loved making pillow forts with the couch cushions.”

Gus was adopted following three months of foster care. He was adopted by a great, young family with two young children ready for Gus’s playful energy. Because he was raised with young children, he has particularly bonded with the seven-year-old daughter. His adoptive family says, “We were lucky to find Gus through Shooting Star Animal Rescue and we are so happy we found him. Gus has been a great addition to the family. Whether he is cuddling on the couch, hiking the trails at Anne Springs Greenway, or endless hours staring at squirrels, he is always by our side with a big smile on his face.”

For more adorable dogs and adoption stories like Gus’s, follow the Shooting Star Animal Rescue on Facebook or contact them at shootingstaranimalrescue@gmail.com.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.