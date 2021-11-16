WADESBORO — Wadesboro Christmas Parade entry forms are due by Wednesday, November 24th. The parade is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2 starting at 4:00 pm (rain or shine). Participant entry forms are available at the REV Center 114 West Wade Street. The deadline for professional float rentals is November 19th. Vendors must obtain permits from the Town of Wadesboro in order to participate. For more information or to request an entry form, contact Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. at (704) 694-4181 ext.3 or email to uptownwadesboro@windstream.net.

