Animal shelter sends dogs off in hope of adoption

POLKTON — Green Bean, Ham and Turkey were flown from Anson County to safety in Pennsylvania last week — no, not to escape being on the menu at Thanksgiving, but to stay at the Anson County Animal Shelter’s Pennsylvania rescue partner. These tastily named dogs, Green Bean being the mother of the others, were found abandoned and are now looking for their “furever” homes.

The family was found abandoned in Anson County, were sent to Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary (NARPS) through Pilots and Paws. Pilots and Paws are individuals that use their private planes and their own funds to transport animals for shelters, rescue groups, and animal welfare organizations all over the United States and Canada, according to Director of Anson County Animal Shelter Maureen Lett.

Russ Supersano was the pilot of the plane, and he was greeted by a small welcoming committee at Anson County Airport to pick up the dogs. He took the dogs to Mayberry for Paws in Mount Airy, then Pottstown along the Appalachians, before arriving in Pennsylvania.

“Pilots and Paws really helps pilots see where there is a need and lets us do a little bit of good in this world,” Supersano said. “Besides, how much fun it is to have an extra buddy or 3 to share the adventure?”

Anson County Animal Shelter sends animals to Noah’s Ark when the shelter is at full intake capacity. Noah’s Ark, a foster-based organization in the greater Philadelphia area, specializes in being inclusive of all breeds and species.

“This darling family is settling into their foster home and enjoying the comforts of a warm bed and lots of love. We are very fortunate that one of our foster families owns their own small plane, so this darling family came to us in style in a private fight,” said Noah’s Ark board member Karen LeBlanc. “We have been working with Maureen for a year now and have saved 42 dogs so far from her shelter … In all honesty, best [shelter] I have ever worked with.”

At Noah’s Ark, the dogs are now known as Miranda, Gordo, and Lizzie. The mother is heartworm positive, so she will undergo treatment following her spay surgery. This treatment takes a few months, so she will remain in a foster home until treatment is complete. After her puppies are in their foster home for two weeks, they will be available for adoption.

For more information on this family, contact Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary at NoahsArkRescuePS@yahoo.com or on their Facebook.

