School board recognizes Anson athletes

WADESBORO — The Board of Education recognized Anson sports teams at their Nov. 22 meeting.

“We feel like we need to recognize our young athletes,” Superintendent Howard McLean said to the packed audience who came to support the students.

They recognized Anson Middle School Blue Volleyball for winning the conference championship, and Anson Middle School Orange Volleyball for being the runner-up in the conference championship. They also recognized the middle school golf team for winning the conference tournament championship and winning all of their regular season matches.

For Anson High School team recognitions, they recognized the varsity volleyball team for advancing to the first round of the NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs.

Individual athletes’ recognitions are below:

• Gracie Stinson — 2A Rocky River 1st Team All-Conference Honors for Volleyball

• Camryn Martin — 2A Rocky River 1st Team All-Conference Honors for Volleyball

• Mallory Sikes — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honorable Mention Honors for Volleyball

• Blair Threadgill — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honorable Mention Honors for Volleyball

• Joseph Merrit — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honors for Football

• Ja’Kyri Hixson — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honors for Football

• Deondre Crowder — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honors for Football

• Zalijah Rorie — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honors for Football

• Kendrick Maye — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honorable Mention Honors for Football

• Dimitri Clark — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honorable Mention Honors for Football

• Jordan Liles — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honorable Mention Honors for Football

• Decorian Gainey — 2A Rocky River All-Conference Honorable Mention Honors for Football

Congratulations Bearcats!

