Schools approve retention bonuses, update Covid-19 numbers

WADESBORO — Anson County Schools Board of Education on Jan. 10 approved retention bonuses for employees and received an update on the increased spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

Superintendent Howard McLean explained that a retention bonus is offered as an incentive to retain a key employee during a particularly crucial business cycle. Permanent, temporary, and part-time employees are eligible for bonuses up to $5,000.

The board approved their retention bonus plan which is set to give permanent employees $1,600, part-time employees $800, and substitutes and other employees like child nutrition staff and returning retirees $500. These will be given out through three increments in January 2022, September 2022, and January 2023. New employees can be eligible for the next increment period after they are hired.

The retention bonus is in addition to the $200 (full-time) and $100 (part-time) bonuses given in Dec. 2021.

“I’m very excited that our board has approved the retention bonus plan. That is an attempt to let our staff employees know how much they are appreciated,” Board Chair Carol Gibson said. “We understand the day-to-day struggles, and we appreciate each and every one of them.”

Spike in COVID-19 Numbers

The board also discussed how the schools are handling COVID-19 numbers.

The numbers have increased following winter break because of the Omicron variant and increased community spread, contributing to the “red” status of the county and state in the CDC’s metrics.

“[As of] the Jan. 7th dashboard, 156 students and employees are quarantined, and 65 students and staff are positive,” Student Services Administrator Dr. Mary Ratliff shared.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control has scaled back the number of days in quarantine to five, so if someone has symptoms they are assumed positive and must wait until day six to return to school. Ratliff says the first full day after symptoms appear is day one and asks that people be upfront and honest about when their symptoms start.

At this time, at-home tests are not considered proof of negative results, but Optum Healthcare is offering free drive-thru testing at the old hospital site at 500 Morven Rd. in Wadesboro. The schools also hope to get their own K-12 testing program soon.

The schools are still requiring masks and the board does not have the authorization to make any long-term decisions about virtual learning without the Department of Public Instruction’s approval.

For more information, contact the board at hyatt.anne@anson.k12.nc.us or 704-694-4417.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.