WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries Outreach Center will hold two events over the next two weekends for families to enjoy.

This weekend, there will be a free community Movie Night, showing Space Jam 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the City Reach Center, Harvest Ministries’ location in Wadesboro. The event will have popcorn, drinks, candy, juice and more concession items available. For more information call 910-707-9697 or 704-695-2879.

Then at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, there will be a Black History Celebration at 1134 East Caswell St. in Wadesboro. The event will be a celebration of black life, love and legacy. For more information call 704-695-2879.