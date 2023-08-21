The Anson Youth Athletic Association coach pitch team were the state-runner-up in in the AA division.

The Anson Youth Athletic Association Minors team represented Anson County in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Louisiana. They were the 2023 AAA NC State Champions in 2023. “It’s unbelievable that y’all went that far,” said Anson County Board of Commissioners chairman JD Bricken. “Y’all represented Anson County well.”

The Anson Youth Athletic Association Ozone team also were the 2023 AAA State Champions this year. They set the record for the most runs scored in one inning — 17.

The Anson Youth Athletic Association coach pitch team were the state-runner-up in in the AA division.