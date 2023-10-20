WADESBORO – On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Ms. (Mary) Ruth Waddell Hickman peacefully passed away at the age of 100 beside her son and daughter-in-law Jim and Dana Hickman.

Hickman served Anson County community in a variety of ways throughout her lifetime.

Hickman was born on January 1, 1923, in the Brown Creek Community of Wadesboro. She was among the first class to graduate from Wadesboro High School with the school having twelve grades, graduating in 1940.

Shortly after graduation, Hickman met and fell for Albert Hunter Hickman, marrying the military man in 1943. At the time, her husband was serving in the United States Army, which led to many moves around the country for the small town girl. She worked in administrative positions everywhere the couple was stationed.

In the early years of her professional career, Hickman worked for Mr. Hal Little at Anson Manufacturing Company, which later became Little Cotton Manufacturing Company, and when Hickman returned to Wadesboro in 1966, she started back with her old employer until retiring in 1988. At the time of her retirement the companies name had changed again, now known as Charles Craft.

At one time in her professional career, Hickman ran a “one girl” office for Superintendent V.W. Lewis of Wadesboro City Schools, being responsible for payroll, cafeteria cashier, bus duty, and secretary. Hickman truly put her administrative skills to impressive use!

After her retirement, in the fall of 1988, Hickman found she could not let the grass grow under her feet, accepting a job with Piedmont South Community College (SPCC) as a Dropout Retention Specialist. Hickman, an avid reader, had a life- long passion for literacy, and understood the value of a college education.

Hickman used her education and talents to bless others. Passionate about literature and the doors it can open, she visited all the area elementary schools, teaching the children how to read.

“She loved to visit the elementary schools,” shares Dana Hickman, her daughter-in-law.“She would sit with the kids, working with them on reading, sometimes reading to them.”

In addition to being an advocate for literacy, Hickman also found time to volunteer at several area nursing homes, particularly at Lillie Bennett Nursing Home.

“She was an avid sewer,” Dana Hickman remembers, remarking that, “My mother-in-law was truly awesome. She visited with the elderly and used her sewing skills to handcraft walker caddy covers, lap blankets, and shawls.”

Dana Hickman fondly remembers hearing from a friend on their way to visit the beach, who called to tell her, “I think I just saw your mother-in-law on a billboard.”

Sure enough, Hickman, who did not have kidney disease, was indeed featured on a billboard urging others to be tested. Kidney disease can be particularly alarming as symptoms typical show up when it is too late to safely manage the condition.

Hickman’s life was not devoid of sorrow, losing an infant daughter and later a son that preceded her in death. Though dealing with a grief few have the misfortune of experiencing, Hickman put her trust in the Lord to carry her through, always with a ready smile on her face.

Even when her husband passed away, Hickman soldiered on with her volunteerism.

Hickman was honored with several awards from Woodmen for the World and from Blue Cross Blue Shield. She volunteered with Red Cross, the Anson County Hospital Auxiliary, former President of the Civitan Club, and was an integral member of the Anson County Writer’s Club. Hickman was also a faithful member of the Anson Historical Society and Rotary Club, among many other organizations.

Hickman was an avid storyteller, weaving a spell over her listeners or readers. Inspired by her love for sewing, Hickman wrote If Quilts Could Talk, along with several poems and hymns. One such hymn is entitled; He is so precious to me.

During her illness, Hickman taught her hospice caregivers how to read and sew; creating valuable memories that they will carry with them. As caregivers so often do, they became like family to the Hickman’s and, “We truly wish to thank them for all of their hard work and care,” states Dana Hickman.

Hickman was a long-time member of Brown Creek Baptist Church and took advantage of every opportunity in her life to share the Good News of salvation with all she encountered, in both word and deed. She was even honored as an “Ageless Hero” by Brown Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her son and daughter-in-law, Hickman leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Hunter and Kensley Hickman, along with nieces, nephews, and other family.

Bonding with her granddaughter, Kensley, over crossword puzzles, the two would mail tricky challenges to each other through the mail, as Hickman preferred not to dabble in technology.

Hickman’s cousin, Ophelia DeGroot, has many treasured memories, the two inseparable from childhood.

“It was my mother who taught Ruth how to sew… Ruth was so talented with a needle that she taught many how to sew… one of her caregivers even went out and bought a sewing machine,” shares DeGroot.

“She loved to learn and just really wanted to be a part of everything. She had a true love of learning that she loved to share with the younger generation,” says DeGroot, a former teacher.

One of the things about Hickman that DeGroot most admired was her ability to face adversity without complaint or even letting anyone know the hardship she was facing.

DeGroot also imparted, “She had hearing aids and when they quit working she was basically deaf. Ruth never told anyone, just saying to others, ‘My hearings not that good’. When we found out she couldn’t hear we worked out a way to still communicate, using a tablet to write down correspondences.”

A favorite memory of her cousin, DeGroot fondly shared, “She loved the Book Mobile at the Brown Creek Baptist Church. No matter the weather, Ruth would just bundle up and go down to the church for that Book Mobile. She still had a driver’s license, driving until the age of 99.”

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Brown Creek Baptist Church with a viewing from 2:30 – 3:00 pm.

