WADESBORO — Anson County Commissioners voted to elect a new Chairperson and Vice Chairperson to represent the Board of Commissioners for the 2024 year at the meeting held on Tuesday, December 5.

County Manager Leonard Sossaman brought the meeting to order as he oversaw the nomination and voting process.

Prior to proceeding with the vote, current Chairman JD Bricken shared, “I just want to say that I have enjoyed serving as Chairman, but as we move forward tonight with the nomination process I would prefer not to be considered for the 2024 Chairmanship. I sure appreciate the team working together with me during that time and thank you to the citizens of Anson County.”

County Manager Leonard Sossaman began by asking, “Are there any nominations for the 2024 Chairmanship?”

Bricken quickly answered, “I would like to nominate Commissioner Caudle.”

Following a short and unanimous vote to appoint Commissioner Jamie Caudle, Sossaman asked for nominations to the Vice Chairman position for the coming year. Lawrence Gatewood answered the call by announcing his nomination of Robert Mims for the position.

“Well it is unanimous,” confirmed Sossaman, declaring, “We have Commissioner Jamie Caudle as our Chairman and Commissioner Robert Mims as our Vice Chairman for the next year.”

“I just want to take a minute to thank you for the nomination; it is truly an honor to serve in this capacity, so I really want to say that I appreciate that,” Caudle stated. “I also want to say thank you to JD for serving the past year as Chairman, you are going to make it difficult on me trying to follow you, and so I appreciate the hard work that you have put in.”