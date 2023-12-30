July 15, 2024
PINEHURST — Last June, the bettAdogZllc along with several sponsors from Anson, and Mecklenburg counties, sponsored fifteen kids to the Flyers 2024 Summer Basketball Camp in Pinehurst, NC at the Dempsey Student Center Main Gym.
July 15, 2024
WADESBORO — A Concord man made the mistake of trying to go toe-to-toe with an Anson County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop last Monday.
July 15, 2024
WADESBORO — Hunter James Michael Helms, a Wadesboro teen, has been missing since June 29. He had last been seen in the South Park Rd. and Old Lilesville Rd. area.
July 15, 2024
Country music supergroup Diamond Rio will be kicking off the 2024-2025 Performing Arts Series at the Cole Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 18.
July 15, 2024
Although not making it to this weekend’s North Carolina American Legion State Tournament, Wadesboro Legion Post 446 proved they can play among the best baseball teams in the region.
July 12, 2024
I’ve heard it said that things happen in threes, especially tragedies, deaths and doses of Pepto Bismol after a big Tex-Mex dinner.
July 10, 2024
ANSON — Principals who participated in the Leadership Program for Principals were recognized at the Anson County Board of Education meeting held Thursday June 27. During completion of the program, Carri Decker, Michael Vetter, and Dr. Travis Stegall’s dedication to educational leadership and commitment to excellence were on full display. The Anson County School districts notes, “We are so proud of their achievements and know they will continue to make a positive impact in our schools.”
July 10, 2024
WADESBORO — Hunter James Michael Helms, of Wadesboro, has been missing since June 29. Reportedly last seen in the vicinity of South Park Rd. and Old Lilesville Rd., Helms is described as wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with black sweatpants. He is a white male, aged 16, weighing approximately 135 lbs. Helms has blue eyes with brown hair and is 5’5” in height.
July 10, 2024
ANSON — At the Thursday June 27 Anson County Board of Education meeting, board members weighed the option of allowing home school students to participate in athletic programs sponsored through the school.
July 10, 2024
ANSON — At the Anson County Board of Education meeting last Thursday, board members mulled changes to the 2024-2025 school year dress code. Addressing the board, Erin Adams, who is a sixth grade math and science teacher at Lilesville Elementary, explained from her perspective, why students may feel a need to wear hoodies at school.
July 06, 2024
June 21
July 06, 2024
WADESBORO — In the early morning hours of June 23, neighbors on Mayflower Rd. were awakened by the sound of pounding on their doors. Upon answering, residents reported finding an allegedly inebriated gentleman using foul language on their doorstep. Calls flooded into dispatch, and at 4:52 a.m., Sgt. Mario El Kobersy responded to Mayflower Rd.