“Flyers” Basketball Camp PINEHURST — Last June, the bettAdogZllc along with several sponsors from Anson, and Mecklenburg counties, sponsored fifteen kids to the Flyers 2024 Summer Basketball Camp in Pinehurst, NC at the Dempsey Student Center Main Gym.

Traffic stop of alleged roadway stalker ends in chaotic arrest WADESBORO — A Concord man made the mistake of trying to go toe-to-toe with an Anson County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop last Monday.

Diamond Rio headlines RCC concert series Country music supergroup Diamond Rio will be kicking off the 2024-2025 Performing Arts Series at the Cole Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 18.

Wadesboro Legion wraps up program’s first season Although not making it to this weekend’s North Carolina American Legion State Tournament, Wadesboro Legion Post 446 proved they can play among the best baseball teams in the region.

Things happen in threes I’ve heard it said that things happen in threes, especially tragedies, deaths and doses of Pepto Bismol after a big Tex-Mex dinner.

School district honors its high achieving Principals ANSON — Principals who participated in the Leadership Program for Principals were recognized at the Anson County Board of Education meeting held Thursday June 27. During completion of the program, Carri Decker, Michael Vetter, and Dr. Travis Stegall’s dedication to educational leadership and commitment to excellence were on full display. The Anson County School districts notes, “We are so proud of their achievements and know they will continue to make a positive impact in our schools.”

Search for missing Wadesboro youth continues WADESBORO — Hunter James Michael Helms, of Wadesboro, has been missing since June 29. Reportedly last seen in the vicinity of South Park Rd. and Old Lilesville Rd., Helms is described as wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with black sweatpants. He is a white male, aged 16, weighing approximately 135 lbs. Helms has blue eyes with brown hair and is 5’5” in height.

School sports not for home school students ANSON — At the Thursday June 27 Anson County Board of Education meeting, board members weighed the option of allowing home school students to participate in athletic programs sponsored through the school.

To wear or not to wear a hoodie, that is the question… ANSON — At the Anson County Board of Education meeting last Thursday, board members mulled changes to the 2024-2025 school year dress code. Addressing the board, Erin Adams, who is a sixth grade math and science teacher at Lilesville Elementary, explained from her perspective, why students may feel a need to wear hoodies at school.