WADESBORO — Every five years the county is required by the Aviation Foundation, FAA and NC DOT Aviation Division to conduct a request for qualifications to select another candidate to be airport engineer and the planning service firm.

Michael Baker International has been the choice of the board in recent years, with County Manager Sossaman starting, “They are very well known, handling work of this manner across the country.”

After putting together a list of needed qualifications, Sossaman received applications from three reputable firms. “A small committee and I sat down and reviewed all three. We do recommend that the board engage Michael Baker International again for the next five years under a master contract,” counseled Sossaman.

Despite not having the master contract available with him for the board’s consideration, Sossaman still encouraged the board to vote on retaining Michael Baker, suggesting, “If you approve that tonight I will contact Michael Baker and what they will do is prepare that master contract that will be placed on an upcoming agenda.”

“I just want to add that I was on this committee for the selection of this engineering service. All three applicants were well qualified but I do feel Michael Baker is an exceptional choice, so I do commend you on that selection,” praised Chairman Jamie Caudle.

A motion to approve was made by Commissioners’ Jarvis Woodburn and seconded by Lawrence Gatewood. It was passed without further discussion or dissent.