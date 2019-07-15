Candidates file for municipal election

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Several candidates filed last week for open positions in the Nov. 5 municipal election.

Wadesboro mayor candidates are Bill Thacker and Mitchell Huntley. Thacker is current mayor, while Huntley fills a seat on the Anson County School Board.

The town council has two open position, and candidates are current councilman John Irvin Ballard Jr. and TDA director, Lewis Evans.

Tim Watkins is the only candidate for Morven mayor as of Monday.

Current mayor, Theodore Carr, and Brandon Smith are running for seats on the council.

There are no candidates in the running for Ansonville, McFarlan, and Lilesville mayors.

Phyllis Watkins is the only candidate for the Ansonville Council.

Candidates for McFarlan Council are Christopher Harney, Debbie Bryant, Jimmy Grubb, Michael Foster, Gail J. Whittington, and Kim Gainey.

Frank McAllister, Lewis Adams, Juanita Williams, Bernice Bennett, and Steven Whitlock are running for seats on the Lilesville Council.

Richard Allen is the only candidate for Peachland mayor; and Kenneth Rowell Jr. is unchallenged for the Council.

Cynthia Williams and Minnie P. Staton are candidates for Polkton mayor; and Sissy Stegall and Jimmy Hildreth are running for Polkton Commissioners.

Filing ends Friday at noon at the Anson County Board of Elections office. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some seats in the countystill need candidates to file

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record