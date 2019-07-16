Monday’s weekly bridge results

July 16, 2019

LAURINBURG — The Bridge-At-The-Village group met Monday for the Common Game at Nite at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Mac Doubles.

The results were:

1. Doug and Connie Harris

2/3 tie: Norman Jones and Lil Owens with Brenda Johnson and Patsy Smith

4. Betty Lewis and Erv Hill

The club regularly meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5 per player.