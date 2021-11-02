Banzo is dressed as his namesake - garbanzo beans. He dressed up as Eeyore before this.

ATHENS, GA — One of the things I love most about Halloween is when guide dogs dress up in costumes for photography. I love photography, and one of the biggest highlights is seeing photographs of UGA’s guide dogs in training when they have their annual visit to the Athens Fire Department. They visit the fire department in conjunction with Halloween and National First Responders Day, both to celebrate spooky season in costume and honor the work of firefighters by bringing them some puppy love.

I particularly follow the guide dogs in training from my alma mater UGA because I used to babysit guide dogs in training as a student (a “camper”) in the Guide Dog Foundation branch at UGA: Dawgs Raising Dogs. They train thousands of puppies everyday to become heroes in the workforce and change people’s lives. I’m so proud to see so many of my furry friends going off to do great things, including touring the fire department for annual “puppy trick-or- treating.” Plus I also love any dog in a costume!

To tie into Halloween, I thought I would share my love of guide dogs in training photographed in their Halloween costumes. Some of the best photos are included.

Hope everyone had a “pawsome” Halloween!

